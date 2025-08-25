AC Transit bus driver shaken up during possible domestic violence attack

An AC Transit bus driver suffered superficial cuts during an attack Monday morning outside the Richmond BART station, an agency spokesman said.

AC Transit spokesman Robert Lyles said that one person is currently in custody after the driver was taken to the hospital. He did not identify the suspect.

But in a brief statement, Lyles said that the driver was hurt about 7:35 a.m. in what he described as a "potential domestic violence incident."

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is investigating.