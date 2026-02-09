Acclaimed Oakland filmmaker Boots Riley's new movie, set in the Bay Area, to premiere next month

article

The Brief Oakland avante-garde filmmaker Boots Riley has a new film. "I Love Boosters" is set to have its world premiere next month. It will open the 2026 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival.



Oakland’s visionary filmmaker Boots Riley rarely misses an opportunity to feature his city in his projects, and that’s proven to be the case in his next, highly anticipated, star-studded film "I Love Boosters."

Riley’s latest movie project is set to have its world premiere next month, as it has been chosen as the Opening Night film for the 2026 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas.

True to his signature avant-garde directorial style, "I Love Boosters" is a fantastical, politically charged, satirical film, a "mind-bending story," according SWSX, about a savvy crew of shoplifters known as the Velvet Gang that take aim at a "cutthroat fashion maven." They then resell the high-end pieces at a lower price, à la Robin Hood.

It takes place in Oakland, with an impressive cast which includes Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Demi Moore, Taylour Paige, Lakeith Stanfield, Poppy Liu, Will Poulter, Eiza Gonzales, and Don Cheadle.

The official teaser trailer for "I Love Boosters" was released last month.

Boots Riley at SXSW

What they're saying:

"15 minutes in, I turned to my colleague: ‘This is opening night.’ A statement, not a question," Vice President of SXSW TV & Film Claudette Godfrey said in comments shared with KTVU in an email.

Riley’s sophomore film debut will be the third time he will be featured in the annual SXSW gathering of creators involved in innovative and diverse film, television and extended reality projects.

He first appeared at the festival in 2018 with his debut film "Sorry To Bother You." In 2023, he returned with the world premiere of his popular comedy miniseries "I'm A Virgo."

"Boots Riley is a fearless, unapologetic, radical visionary—fiercely true to himself. That’s exactly what SXSW exists to champion, and it’s been our privilege to platform his work over the years," Godfrey said, adding, "I Love Boosters is next level. He’s crafted and curated another wildly original, singular, and delightfully unpredictable world."

Local activism

The backstory:

Born Raymond Lawrence Riley in Chicago, his family moved to Oakland when he was 6 years old. Riley attended Oakland High School.

Both his parents were social justice activists and the filmmaker's involvement in political scenes and activism began at a young age.

In 2023, Riley sat down with a group of Oakland high schoolers and talked about his work and about growing up in The Town, as he shared stories of his activism roots dating back to his high school days when he helped organize a student walk-out.

SEE ALSO: Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance showcased Puerto Rico's rich history

He has played a prominent and influential role in Occupy Oakland, a movement against capitalism and police brutality.

He's also been an outspoken supporter of Oakland Unified School District teachers joining striking teachers on the picket lines in 2019 and 2023.

Multi-faceted artist

In addition to his activism and filmmaking, Riley is also known for his successes as a singer, songwriter, and music producer.

He attended San Francisco State University, where he studied film. But he ended up dropping out after his hip-hop group, The Coup, signed a record deal.

What's next:

The world premiere of "I Love Boosters" will be held on March 12, at the SXSW Film & TV Festival.

"Boots has created another wildly original and boundary-pushing vision that's deliciously unpredictable. We can’t wait for our audience to be sucked into his singular, subversive world where razor-sharp social commentary meets fearless, surreal storytelling and eye-popping imagery," Godfrey said in the announcement of the film opening the festival. "I Love Boosters is audacious, entertaining, and guaranteed to get our festival off to an unforgettable start."

For the wider public looking forward to Riley's new film, "I Love Boosters" set to hit theaters on May 22.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Boots Riley attends the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 25, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images) Expand

The Source Information for this story came from a statement from the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival, "I Love Boosters" teaser trailer, The Town Talks Season 3 posted by OUSD News on YouTube, and previous reporting.



