Acting San Jose police chief appointed as permanent chief

The San Jose City Council on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of acting Police Chief Paul Joseph to take over as the department's permanent chief starting next week.

Joseph had served as acting chief of the San Jose Police Department since former chief Anthony Mata retired in March. He officially becomes the permanent chief on Monday, city officials said.

Joseph joined the department in 1994 and has served in a number of roles during his 30-year career in San Jose.

"Paul is an experienced law enforcement professional. A courageous and collaborative leader who is unafraid to try new policing techniques, engage in dialogue with our community and build deep and lasting relationships. He is transparent, direct, and candid," City Manager Jennifer Maguire said in a statement.

Maguire made the appointment after a nationwide recruitment and the council confirmed it Tuesday.

Mayor Matt Mahan said Joseph "is exactly the person we need to help rebuild our ranks, test innovative new approaches and ensure the people of San Jose are safe and protected."

The new chief said, "I am excited to take this next step in my career. It is an honor and a privilege to lead the amazing men and women of the San Jose Police Department."

The San Jose Police Officers' Association union representing the department's officers expressed its support of the appointment in a statement.

"Selecting Paul Joseph as San Jose's next police chief was a wise decision by our city leaders. Chief Joseph brings a wealth of experience, innovative ideas, and a collaborative nature to a department he knows inside and out. Chief Joseph will need all of those traits as we get to work keeping the residents of San Jose safe by increasing staffing, improving morale, and strengthening community policing. Congratulations Chief," the union said.

