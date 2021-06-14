Activists marching against climate change cross Golden Gate Bridge

On the Golden Gate Bridge, Monday marchers were letting their feet do the talking in a campaign to combat climate change.

For some, the march began 18 days and 266 miles ago in Paradise, the Butte County community devastated by wildfires in 2018. The bridge was part of the final stretch and last few miles.

"My body is a little tired. But I feel so good about all that we've done," said 17-year-old Lola Guthrie who was one of seven people who began the journey in Paradise.

"The hardest thing was the heat. We went through a heatwave. A 108 temperature at one point. It made it hard. But it made the reason for walking more real," she said.

"15 miles a day takes a toll on your body," said Vianna Ledesma of San Diego. She said she felt it was time to do something. Waiting for change wasn't working.

"It was just time for me to step up and do whatever it takes because we don't have time anymore," said Ledesma.

The marchers are part of an organization called the Sunrise Movement. Another group is marching 400 miles from New Orleans to Houston.

The activists are pushing for Congress to pass President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan which includes funding for a civilian climate corps that would create jobs in green energy and other sectors.

"Time and time again I've seen my leaders, especially democratic leaders that my generation helped elect. And they promise to fight for us and stop the climate crisis. They fail us again and again and again," said Guthrie.

The marchers stopped in front of the San Francisco homes of Senator Dianne Feinstein and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, urging them to fight harder. Both elected officials support the plan.

Pelosi's office issued a statement saying "The courage and resilience of the young climate activists marching for climate justice is an inspiration."

"If I don't step up and my generation doesn't step up and fight the climate crisis and provide jobs, then nobody will," said Guthrie.

Advertisement

The marchers are planning another demonstration. This one in Washington D.C. later this month. They've asked President Biden for an appointment,

