2 arrested, charged with murder of Bay Point man

A man and a woman have been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including the murder of a Bay Point man killed earlier this month in Vacaville.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office arrested 52-year-old Clifton Summerise and 42-year-old Maria DeLeon for the death of Adam Muela.

The backstory:

Muela's body was found burned and with gunshot wounds on Cherry Glen Road in Vacaville on April 13 by sheriff's deputies.

Deputies arrested the pair, both Vallejo residents, on Tuesday.

The California Highway Patrol also assisted in the case, locating the victim's vehicle.

What we don't know:

While both DeLeon and Summerise are also charged with robbery in addition to murder, officials said they are still investigating to provide a motive.

It's also unclear at this time if Muela knew the suspects behind his death.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Sheriff's Investigation Unit at (707) 784-7050. Anonymous reporting is available.