After days at sea, Princess cruise carrying some infected coronavirus passengers arrives in Oakland

After nearly five days hovering in international waters with nowhere to go, the Princess cruise line carrying 3,500 passengers, some infected with coronavirus – finally landed Monday at the Port of Oakland.

Just about noon, SkyFox flew overhead, showing passengers standing on their balconies, getting fresh air in the sunshine as they pulled up to the dock. For the next hour or so, crews pulled covered tents to the doors of the ship, so that passengers would be forced to walk through covered areas when they finally exited.

Erik Drake stood on land, holding up a sign that read "Welcome Home! UR not a #!"

His sign was an obvious response to the criticism from several local leaders, union workers and citizens who have openly worried about getting infected from passengers on the ship and worried that state and federal health officials will not adhere to safety protocols as the passengers disembark.

As per Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders, those on board who need any type of emergency medical attention will get to disembark first.

Then, the 962 California residents aboard will get off next, which will take take most of the day, the governor's office said. Those Californians will then be transferred to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield or Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego for testing and quarantine.

Non-Californians will be flown by the federal government to facilities in other states, such as the Joint Base San Antonio Lackland in Texas or Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia, Newsom said.

Newsom stressed that the passengers from out of state and other countries would be taken by shuttle to a seperate section of Oakland International Airport, away from the general flying public. They will fly out on chartered planes.

Newsom promised the ship will only be docked during the duration of the disembarkment, which might last several days. Newsom emphasized that the passengers "will not be released into the general public."

As for the crew?

Princess cruise employees will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, Newsom said. As soon as the passengers get off, the ship will leave Oakland and "remain elsewhere" for the duration of the crew's quarantine.

