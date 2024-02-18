After weather delay, Millbrae organizers put on Lunar New Year festival

It was set to happen Saturday morning; vendors and organizers of the Lunar New Year festival in downtown Millbrae prepped for a story that would rain on their parade and tents. Sunday turned out to be the better option.

Thursday morning, organizers of the festival decided to postpone the event, moving its timeslot from Saturday morning to Sunday morning. After looking at forecasts, they agreed Sunday might be a less rainy option.

"I was pinned down in front of my computer for a good seven hours," said Marian Kong, treasurer for the Millbrae Cultural Committee. The committee is responsible for putting on and scheduling for the festival.

"We were very lucky. All of our participants; vendors, they all fully supported and totally understand."

Support came from vendors like Alnazar Omer, who runs "Ali's BBQ" in Menlo Park.

"We have lamb kebabs, chicken nabobs and beef nabobs," he told KTVU. "We hope there is no rain. It looks like today's weather is not bad."

When the festival first started in 2019, it didn't stretch farther than one block.

"We have about three blocks today," said Vivian Li, owner of Sun's Market.

The market has been a title sponsor for the festival for years.

"We're really excited. It's growing," she said.

The festival had dragon dancers, firecrackers, music and performances. It's free to the public every year.











