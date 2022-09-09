After oppressive heat, temperatures drop in Bay Area

After nearly a week of oppressive heat, with temps reaching 116 degrees in Livermore, the Bay Area can breathe a sigh of relief.

"A drop in temperatures is coming today," KTVU meteorologist Rosemary Orozco. "And additional cooling in time for the weekend."

The mercury should dip by up to 10 degrees on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

For instance, it should be 99 degrees in Santa Rosa, compared to 107 degrees on Thursday and San Jose should hit 97 degrees, compared to 101 degrees.

Further cooling should continue through Sunday.

There may even be the chance of sprinkles because of Hurricane Kay moving from the Baja California coast up through Southern California, meteorologists predict.

The cooler temperatures will surely be a relief.

Earlier this week, the Bay Area was reaching some o the hottest spots on the planet.