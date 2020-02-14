AG, Union City police to make announcement on homicide of young boys

article

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Union City police on Friday hold a news conference on the double homicide of two young boys just before Thanksgiving.

The update will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Union City Council Chambers.

Two boys, identified as Sean Withington, 14, and Kevin Hernandez, 11, were killed inside a van in the Searles Elementary School's parking lot on Nov. 23, 2019.

At the time,. Union City police said callers to 911 reported hearing gunfire in the area of Sherman Drive and Colgate Drive at 1:26 a.m. When officers arrived, authorities said, they found two boys shot in the parking lot. Sean died at the scene, and Kevin died en route to a trauma center.

Community members held a vigil shortly after the boys were killed. All of them had questions about why the young boys were out in a van so late at night, and who would want to take their lives.

A repeated message to the crowd was -- anyone with information needs to come forward and tell police.

A sign to "Kevin," one of the two boys killed in Union City. Nov. 24, 2019

People came to pay respects in front of a makeshift memorial of flowers and prayer candles, for two boys killed in Union City. Nov. 24, 2019