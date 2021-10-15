Air district to provide air filters for West Oakland residents

article

In an effort to mitigate the effects of wildfire-related air pollution, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District will provide portable air filter units to vulnerable low-income residents in West Oakland, the district announced on Friday.

Wildfire air pollution has proven to pose as a significant threat to public health, especially in populations who do not have pre-existing respiratory conditions.

"As climate change increases wildfire smoke impacts in the Bay Area, it's crucial that we help protect the most vulnerable in our communities," said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District, in a statement. "Through our partnership with the West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project and the West Oakland Health Council, we can help improve indoor air quality for low-income residents with respiratory illness and reduce emergency room visits."

The West Oakland Health Council, in partnership with the Air District's Clear Air Filtration Program, will deliver units to residents diagnosed with asthma, emphysema, COPD or other respiratory illnesses.

The program also works to teach residents on the optimal placement, usage and maintenance of the filtration units for wildfires in the future.

Advertisement

Community members can learn more about wildfire preparedness and air quality information on the Air District's webpage at www.baaqmd.gov/wildfiresafety.









