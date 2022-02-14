Airbnb guests allegedly stole 'Nubbins the cat' after staying at Sonoma rental

A Sonoma County man said he has been fighting for months to get his cat back from Airbnb guests who allegedly stole the feline while renting a property near his home.

But the story is not that simple as the dispute has opened up a tangled web of accusations and counterclaims in the neighborhood.

Troy Farrell, who lives a few doors down from an Airbnb rental, said James Wakefield, a 72-year-old lawyer from Southern California, took Nubbins when checking out of the rental.

"Legally she is my cat, and they were informed of that when they took her to the vet in Long Beach," said Farrell. "And, the vet in Long Beach said, 'that's not your cat; it's Troy's cat.'"

Farrell said Nubbins wanders around the neighborhood, going from house to house. He said he has proof from Valley of the Moon Veterinary that he has paid for the cat's care for years.

Wakefield said he took Nubbins after the owner of the Airbnb encouraged his daughter to take the cat. He said he has no plans to return the cat.

In a continued effort to get Nubbins back, Farrell called the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office for help.

The sheriff contacted Wakefield who allegedly refused to turn the pet over claiming that "no one can establish the cat is property of another." The sheriff's office also said Wakefield accused the complaining parties of mistreating the cat.

"I know there are some accusations made about somebody cut off her tail. She's a bobtail cat as is Takashi, one of her daughters; the twins we've got here in my house," said Farrell.

Neighbor Terry Muller, one of the last people to see the cat before her disappearance, said the Airbnb owner, Matthew Knudsen, possibly told the vacationers to take Farrell's cat in retaliation for having reported him to the city about building permit violations, according to Sonoma News.

"I think honestly, it was retaliation because the neighbors have been reporting him to PRMD (Permit and Resource Management Department) about violations of building permits that he doesn't have and constant noise complaints over there," Muller said. "He knows this cat's been around and is loved and cared for."

Farrell allegedly tried to contact Knudsen multiple times about Nubbins and the vacationing couple who took her. Knudsen rebuffed Farrell’s efforts and threatened to file a civil harassment complaint against Farrell if he continued, according to Sonoma News.

"There are a lot of people who are heartbroken, including me," said Farrell. "She's simply part of our family."