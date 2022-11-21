Alameda Co. deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI after totaling BBQ truck

article

An Alameda County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on suspicion of driving a county-owned BBQ-ing vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Deputy Michael Ziller was then released to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, stemming from a crash in Livermore, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that Ziller was driving a Ford F-450 truck at about 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 10 on westbound Interstate 580, west of Greenville Road, when he rear-ended a tractor-trailer.

CHP Officer Tyler Hahn said the crash caused major damage to the Ford. The CHP said the other driver wasn't injured. The CHP did not provide the full incident report, only a synopsis.

Ziller was taken to Eden Hospital, where an officer determined he had been driving drunk. Ziller's injuries were described as moderate.

Sources inside the department said the Ford is part of what's known as the "BRU Unit," which stands for the "BBQ Response Unit."

Ziller worked in that unit.

Duties include cooking BBQ for events, as well as being called out to fix fences, build sheds and other ancillary duties. Sources also said that Ziller was returning home from a funeral when the crash occurred.

MORE: 47 Alameda County Sheriff deputies get unsatisfactory on psych evaluations; relieved of duties

Photos obtained by KTVU show that the Ford appears totaled, a mangled wreck of metal.

As of Monday, Ziller had not been charged with any crime, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

In an interview, Lt. Ray Kelly said that Ziller is not back at work as of Monday.

Kelly said that the department is awaiting toxicology reports to get an accurate picture of Ziller's blood alcohol level at the time.

With any DUI arrest, Kelly said an Internal Affairs investigation is automatically launched.

He added that discipline for this type of behavior varies on a case-by-case basis. Deputies convicted of DUI misdemeanors can still work for law enforcement, but internal discipline can range from work transfers to termination.

"It's up to the sheriff to decide," Kelly said.

The new sheriff-elect, Yesenia Sanchez, told KTVU on Monday that she found the DUI arrest "very concerning."

In general, Sanchez said, any type of DUI arrest and conviction means a deputy will face "some level of discipline."

"I will follow up to make sure this is handled appropriately," she said.

Sanchez formally takes office in January.

Alameda County deputy Mike Ziller was driving this county Ford when he crashed in Livermore on Nov. 10, 2022.

Alameda County deputy Mike Ziller was driving this county Ford when he crashed in Livermore on Nov. 10, 2022. Photo: Source granted anonymity by KTVU Expand

Alameda County deputy Mike Ziller was driving this county Ford when he crashed in Livermore on Nov. 10, 2022. Photo: Source granted anonymity by KTVU Expand

Air bag deployed in a Ford driven by Alameda County sheriff's deputy Mike Ziller on Nov. 10, 2022. Photo: Source granted anonymity by KTVU Expand

