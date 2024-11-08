Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price successfully recalled

History has been made in Alameda County as the progressive-minded District Attorney Pamela Price has officially been recalled by voters in Tuesday's election.

The Associated Press called the results of this week's vote on Friday evening.

65% of voters said yes to the recall with 34% opposed.

A group named SAFE, which stands for Save Alameda for Everyone, organized the recall, arguing that Price – a former civil rights attorney – didn’t prosecute defendants with harsh enough charges, and therefore made the community unsafe. Price struggled to fight off concerns she was not tough enough on crime and didn't provide support for crime victims.

Price pushed back against those claims, arguing she was elected on a platform of criminal-justice reform.

Pamela Price, Alameda County District Attorney, talks to the Chronicle editorial board on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in San Francisco, Calif. (Photo By Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

In 2022, Price won on a post-George Floyd platform, promising not to overcharge or overcriminalize defendants, especially Black and brown youth.

But the political tides have changed since then.

Assuming this recall vote is certified on December 5, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors will have to appoint a replacement district attorney. That person will hold the position for the remainder of the term, which expires in 2026.

A group opposed to the recall, called Protect the Win for Public Safety, and the ACLU of Northern California, fought the recall, countering that blaming Price "for crime problems that have been decades in the making is blatantly dishonest."

Now that Price has officially been recalled, the highest ranking officer in her office, Chief Assistant District Attorney Royl Roberts would be expected to take over, according to the East Bay Times.

It wasn’t immediately clear if a special election could also be held, or if the interim DA would just hold the seat for a year and a half.

KTVU has reached out to Price for comment but has not yet heard back.

Featured article



