Arrests made in Alameda beach 'takeover' shooting that injured 2

The Brief A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing an AR-15 into a crowd during an Alameda beach takeover, injuring two people. Police said the June 11 shooting happened after the gathering moved from Crown Memorial State Beach to the Alameda South Shore Center. Both victims survived. The suspect's 18-year-old girlfriend was arrested and charged as an accessory.



A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double shooting at an Alameda beach "takeover" last month, and his girlfriend has been charged as an accessory.

Malachi Sevey, 19, faces charges of attempted murder and assault for allegedly firing an AR-15 rifle into a crowd. The shooting occurred after the massive gathering at Crown Memorial State Beach migrated to the nearby Alameda South Shore Center.

Chaos at the beach

What we know:

The June 11 gathering drew crowds of teens and young adults, despite prior warnings from police against the unsanctioned beach event, dubbed "takeovers."

According to authorities, the violence erupted around 9 p.m. when Sevey allegedly fired 14 rounds into the crowd. The gunfire struck a man in the head and a teen in the thigh. Both victims survived.

Sevey’s girlfriend, 18-year-old Lyla Duggan, was also arrested and charged as an accessory.

Previous takeovers

Local perspective:

Investigators have not yet disclosed what led to the gunfire. However, the shooting follows previous disruptions tied to these takeovers in the area.

Alameda police have repeatedly warned the public against participating in unpermitted gatherings. Officials said at past events, officers have had to respond to underage drinking and fights.