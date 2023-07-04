Alameda Fourth of July parade attracts thousands, including new American citizens

Patriotic colors and American flags filled the streets of Alameda Tuesday, but for some parade attendees, the signs of freedom carry special meaning on this Independence Day, including many veterans.

The city of Alameda says its annual July 4th parade is the longest in the nation, with a route spanning 3.3 miles and drawing more than 60,000 people.

"I used to come here as a kid, so I wanted to bring my kids," Melissa Poli of South San Francisco said. "This is the best parade."

People packed Park Street to get a glimpse of the floats, horses, antique cars, fire trucks, dance troops and community groups marching and celebrating America’s birthday.

But for some, seeing the American pride was a new experience, since they’re living in a new country.

"We’re now citizens," said Sohaib Ibrahimi, whose family emigrated from Afghanistan. "We just got our passports a month ago."

Ibrahimi was surrounded by other kids and relatives along the parade route, waving flags and showing their patriotism. They say they fled Afghanistan six years ago and are happy to be U.S. citizens.

"We came here because we wanted a better life," he said. "It’s been really good. I like it."

"Freedom and religious rights," Maiwand Imini said. "My dad had to fight off against the Taliban because he worked for the U.S. military in Afghanistan, and that’s really all I think about."

Now, as Americans, the family says Independence Day is living up to its name and serves as a time to reflect on sacrifices.

For veterans, it’s a time to look back at history and remember our country’s roots.

94-year-old Army veteran James Lynch said it’s also about focusing on the progress the U.S. has made and what it has become.

"As I look at everybody, I realize what a great country we have," he said. "Each citizen has to look at where you came from and what the opportunities that are really at your doorsteps."

On this July 4th, the opportunity was life-changing for some. It’s now about living the American Dream.

"I came here for freedom," Imini said. "I came here for peace."

Brooks Jarosz is a reporter for KTVU. Email him at brooks.jarosz@fox.com and follow him on Facebook and Twitter @BrooksKTVU.