Alameda gets $16M road safety grant

The city of Alameda wants to make changes to a major roadway through town, and now, it just received a grant from the federal government to make it happen.

The convergence of Lincoln Avenue, Fifth Street and Marshall Way is just one of the spots where Alameda wants to add a roundabout to replace what is a five-way intersection.

The Biden administration is giving the city a $16-million grant to help with construction.

The plan is to reduce Lincoln to three lanes instead of four, adding a center turning lane and bike lane, which Alameda has identified as a high-injury corridor for crashes.

Roundabouts can reduce severe injury crashes by nearly 80 percent, the city said.

Better crosswalks, flashing lights at crosswalks and intersections are also part of the plan.

Construction isn't supposed to start until 2026.