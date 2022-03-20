Alameda home engulfed in flames in early morning fire
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A home in Alameda caught on fire early Sunday morning, according to fire officials.
Video from the scene shows the home located on 1319 Clinton Avenue engulfed in flames around 6:00 a.m. Sunday.
Oakland Firefighters sent mutual aid to cover the fire.
Officials said everyone who lived at the home was able to escape the fire safely.
SEE ALSO: Man at Oakland sideshow dies after shooting
It is unclear what sparked the fire.
Advertisement
This is a developing story we will be updating soon.