Alameda home engulfed in flames in early morning fire

A home in Alameda caught on fire early Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

Video from the scene shows the home located on 1319 Clinton Avenue engulfed in flames around 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

Oakland Firefighters sent mutual aid to cover the fire.

Officials said everyone who lived at the home was able to escape the fire safely.

SEE ALSO: Man at Oakland sideshow dies after shooting

It is unclear what sparked the fire.

Advertisement

This is a developing story we will be updating soon.