Alameda home engulfed in flames in early morning fire

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 7:15AM
Alameda
Home on fire in Alameda

Fire crews were at the scene of 1319 Cliinton Avenue in Alameda early Sunday morning.

ALAMEDA, Calif. - A home in Alameda caught on fire early Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

Video from the scene shows the home located on 1319 Clinton Avenue engulfed in flames around 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

Oakland Firefighters sent mutual aid to cover the fire.

Officials said everyone who lived at the home was able to escape the fire safely.

It is unclear what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story we will be updating soon.