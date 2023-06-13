Alameda housing boom: 2,000 units added along waterfront

There's a housing boom happening in Alameda with more than 2,000 new units planned along the city's northern waterfront.

Pacific Development and PGIM Real Estate recently completed Launch, the first of a three-phase 760-unit apartment complex overlooking the Oakland Estuary, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Work on Launch started in 2021 when the pandemic stalled construction and made supplies costly. But the developer actually came in under budget with a building cost of $470,000 per unit, compared to the $600,000 per unit cost of an average apartment in the Bay Area.

Another waterfront development, the 372-unit Alta Star Harbor, opened in December 2022, restoring a 100-year-old Del Monte warehouse. It sits a few blocks west of the Alameda Marina.

Alameda has to plan to add 5,353 units between now and 2031, the Chronicle reported.

