Alameda, Solano, Santa Cruz counties now in red tier

Alameda, Solano and Santa Cruz counties are now all in the red tier, California officials determined on Tuesday.

Under the state's guidelines, in order to bump up from the most restrictive purple tier, to red, counties have to have fewer than 7 new cases of COVID, for every 100,000 residents. And the positivity rate must be under 8 percent.

In Alameda County's case, the adjusted case rate is 4.8 for every 100,000. Santa Cruz's adjusted case rate is 5.3 per 100,000 and Solano County's adjusted case rate is 6.7 for every 100,000 residents.

That means:

Restaurants could seat people indoors, at 25% capacity

Retail and shopping centers could allow 50% capacity

Museums and aquariums could open at 25% capacity

Movie theaters and fitness centers could open at 10% percent capacity

Shifting to the red tier also paves the way for more public schools to reopen - especially middle and high schools.

In the Bay Area, San Francisco, Napa and Santa Clara, Marin, and San Mateo counties have already reached the red tier.

Contra Costa and Sonoma Counties aren't quite there, yet.

While Contra Costa County has a low test positivity rate, at 2.9%, its adjusted case rate is 7.9 per 100,000 residents. Sonoma County's adjusted case rate is 8.2 cases per 100,000.