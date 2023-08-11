Alleged drug deal in Redwood City leads to shooting that injured 2 men

An alleged drug deal gone bad led to an exchange of gunfire that injured two men Thursday in Redwood City, according to police.

At an undisclosed time, several 911 callers reported shots fired somewhere near the Veterans Memorial Senior Center at 1455 Madison Ave., police said.

When officers got to the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds and soon determined that an alleged failed drug deal preceded the shooting.

The men were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover, according to police.

Police said "not all" the people involved have been cooperative with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Redwood City police tip line at (650) 780-7110 or Bay Area Crimes Stoppers at (415) 946-8733 or www.bayareacrimestoppers.com