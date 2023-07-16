Expand / Collapse search

Alleged drunk driver arrested for fatal crash in Contra Costa County

By Olivia Wynkoop
California Highway Patrol
An alleged drunk driver was arrested for a fatal crash on Byron Highway in Contra Costa County that killed a passenger, announced the California Highway Patrol on Sunday morning.   

Officers first responded to reports of a solo crash on Saturday at 11:07 p.m. on Byron Highway, south of Clifton Court Road. A Chevrolet Suburban with one passenger inside was traveling southbound on the highway when it veered off the road and crashed into a dirt embankment, said officers.     

The driver was transported to the hospital for major injuries, and the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Following a DUI investigation, the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.   

Anyone with more information about the crash is encouraged to contact CHP Contra Costa at (925) 646-4980 or 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov. 