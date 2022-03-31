Alleged car thief appears in court with another stolen vehicle

article

An alleged car thief drove to her court appearance in another stolen car, Dublin police said.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Brandy Jones, has been twice convicted of stealing cars.

She was arrested again after showing up at the East County Hall of Justice in another vehicle that she allegedly stole, police said on Wednesday.

Dublin police promptly gave her a ride back to Santa Rosa Jail, according to police.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this report.