Alleged member of robbery crew arrested in ATM bombing at San Ramon Target

The Brief Diego Ananias Arellano Diaz was arrested on Tuesday in Newport Beach on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. The San Ramon Police Department identified Diaz as one of several suspects that were responsible for the "bombing and burglary" of an ATM in a Target on Bishop Drive. The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges Diaz is a member of a Chilean "ATM robbery crew" that systematically identified ATMs in vulnerable locations between May and October 2024.



An alleged member of a South American robbery crew was arrested in Southern California in connection with an ATM robbery involving explosives at a San Ramon Target.

Diego Ananias Arellano Diaz was arrested on Tuesday in Newport Beach on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with a string of alleged thefts from banks and ATMs throughout California, Oregon and Washington, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California.

The San Ramon Police Department identified Diaz as one of several suspects that were responsible for the "bombing and burglary" of an ATM that was located inside of a Target store on Bishop Drive in San Ramon.

On July 20, police investigators found an improvised explosive device had been used to access an ATM near the front of the store. There were no reported injuries, but the blast caused damage to the store’s entrance.

A robbery crew:

The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges Diaz is a member of a Chilean "ATM robbery crew" that systematically identified ATMs in vulnerable locations. The crew allegedly used construction crew disguises, blowtorches, cellphone jammers, and other "sophisticated tactics" to break into the ATMs and steal their cash.

"To avoid detection, the crew rented short-term vacation properties near their intended targets and used cars rented on the black market," the U.S. Attorney's Office added.

Between May and October 2024, the crew allegedly stole more than $4 million from more than 29 different banks and credit unions throughout California, Oregon and Washington.

What's next:

Diaz is currently being held in state custody. If convicted, he faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison for bank robbery and five years in prison for conspiracy to commit bank robbery.

Authorities did not say how many others were a part of the alleged robbery crew.