Explosive device used to break in ATM at San Ramon Target

An explosive device was used to break into an ATM at a Target store in San Ramon early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 2:19 a.m. to the Target on Bishop Drive, where investigators found an improvised explosive device had been used to access an ATM near the front of the store.

There were no reported injuries, but the blast caused damage to the store’s entrance.

FBI called in to investigate

What we know:

As of Monday morning, the area was taped off to customers and one of the store’s doors was covered with a wooden panel.

Due to the nature of the incident, the FBI was called in to assist with processing the crime scene.

Police said there was no immediate danger to the community.

No suspect information has been released.