Alum Rock district in San Jose to close schools

The Alum Rock Union Elementary School District in East San Jose will need to close eight schools and consolidate two to avoid bankruptcy, according to a memorandum from the superintendent.

And that list of schools is expected to be released on Monday.

The district is holding town hall meetings, including at San Antonio Elementary, at 8:30 a.m. to answer questions and get community input before the final decision.



This has been a months-long process.

Last week, a committee recommended 13 schools for closure, though the superintendent whittled that number down a bit.

The board will make the final decision on what schools to close on Dec. 2.

Based on that vote, starting in January, students and staff will start to transition to other locations.

There are currently 22 schools in the district, so closing or consolidating 10 of them will affect nearly half of the students and families here.

But the school district says they have to consolidate schools because they’ve seen a significant decline in enrollment and COVID relief funds have now expired.

The district says it had 16,000 students in the early 2000s and this year it has 7,300.

This is due to students moving to charter schools, families leaving the area and lower birth rates, officials said.

The district is facing a projected $20 million deficit and says if it doesn’t make significant changes, it’ll be bankrupt by the end of this school year.



Closing, consolidating and merging schools is occurring throughout the the Bay Area.

Oakland and San Francisco are talking about closing schools as well, where these districts have too many schools and not enough students.