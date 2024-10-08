SFUSD releases list of potential school closures, consolidations

We've reported on what a rocky start to the school year it's been for San Francisco public schools. And as expected, San Francisco Unified School District on Tuesday released a list of schools considered for closure or consolidation.

The school system, with declining enrollment, is facing a $400 million budget shortfall that needs to be closed by 2026. The community knew the announcement was coming, but the release of the list has been delayed since Sept. 18. The district said it wanted to reach out to the school communities directly before making any recommendation to the Board of Education.

The schools could close or merge by the end of the school year.

The district said in a news release that they would be meeting with 13 schools that meet their criteria for closing or merging. They plan to talk about how these schools' budgets will be impacted next year. District officials said that discussion would include talk about, "why a closure or merger could result in a better educational experience for students."

For students impacted, the district said they have identified potential welcoming schools where the students would be assigned in the event of closures and consolidations.

The district defines a closure as, "when a school no longer continues to operate." A merger is defined as when, "all of the students at a closing school are enrolled in one welcoming school and the two communities merge."

SFUSD said elementary and TK-8 schools that have fewer than 260 students and are in the lowest 50% of their composite scores that could close or merge include the following:

El Dorado Elementary

Harvey Milk Civil Rights Elementary

Jean Parker Elementary

Malcolm X Academy

Redding Elementary

San Francisco Community Alternative

San Francisco Public Montessori

Spring Valley Elementary

Sutro Elementary

Visitacion Valley Elementary

Yick Wo Elementary

The district said high schools with fewer than 400 students that are not alternative schools could also be impacted. They are as follows:

June Jordan School for Equity

The Academy - SF @McAteer

District officials said middle schools are not being considered for closure at this time because their facilities are at 90% capacity.

There are three guidelines the district points to when considering their decision. They will merge schools where possible and aim to assign students to no more than two welcoming schools. The welcome schools are to be within a 10-minute driving distance from the closing school. The welcoming school can accommodate each student's language program and/or their special education service.

The district said it consulted with a third-party to ensure that historically underserved students are not bearing the burden of of school closures more than anyone else.

The final recommendations for closures and mergers will go to the Board of Education on Nov. 12, the district said.

Parents and the school community can look forward to further discussion on what is being characterized as a "difficult decision" at an Oct. 10 SFUSD budget town hall meeting.

Many in the school system's community have been on edge and have participated in rallies over the pending developments. They have been clear in their demands to protect schools from closing and consolidating. Common signs at rallies have read, "Hands off our schools" and "We have a voice."

Following the release of the list of schools, District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safaí, who is running for mayor, said, "SFUSD still needs to address the glaring issues around special education funding, which are leaving our most vulnerable students without the legally required support and resources they need to thrive."

Timeline of Engagement Activities:

Oct. 10: Budget Town Hall #1 5:30-6:30 pm - Virtual Meeting

Oct. 14-Nov. 1: School site engagement (see below for which schools)

Oct. 24 : Budget Town Hall #2 - TBD

Nov. 6: Budget Town Hall #3 - TBD

Nov. 12: Regular BOE Meeting: Staff presentation of the proposed new school portfolio and recommendations for school closures, mergers, and co-locations

Dec. 4: Additional engagement - To Be Determined

Dec. 10: Regular Board Meeting: Board of Education action on school closures

Dec. 12: Special Board Meeting: Adoption of 1st interim, including any additional budget balancing adjustments for current or future years.