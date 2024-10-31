Oakland Unified warns of possible school closures, budget cuts

Leaders in the Oakland Unified School District warn they’ll need to make serious cuts to the district’s budget, with school closures back on the table.

OUSD faces a projected $79 million budget shortfall this year, which is expected to grow to nearly $95 million next year.

Kyla Johnson-Trammell, the district’s superintendent, on Nov. 23 will present several options to the school board on potential cuts, though specific details are not yet available.

A district spokesperson noted that 85 percent of the budget is allocated to teachers and staff, meaning school closures may likely be an option.

"The changes will be unpopular; there are going to be things people don’t want to do… the district needs to recalibrate and reset," said Lisa Grant-Dawson, OUSD’s chief business officer.

OUSD currently serves about 34,000 students across 77 schools, from elementary through high school.

The district expects enrollment to continue declining over the next several years, citing low birth rates and other factors.

In January 2022, OUSD had planned to close nearly a dozen schools, sparking protests and the occupation of a school site.

When a new school board took office, some of those closure and merger plans were scaled back. Ultimately, two schools closed, one merged, and one K-8 school had its middle school grades eliminated.

Next month, the school board will review budget-cutting options, with a decision on cuts and possible closures expected by December.