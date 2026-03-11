How to watch Oakland's celebration of Olympian Alysa Liu | Live coverage Thursday

The Brief Oakland will celebrate Olympian Alysa Liu at Frank Ogawa Plaza. KTVU's streaming coverage will begin at 10:30 a.m. All 7,000 free tickets have already sold out. At the Winter Games, she became the first American woman to win an individual gold medal in figure skating since 2002, and the first American to medal in the event since 2006.



Preparations are underway in Oakland to honor figure skater Alysa Liu, who won two gold medals at this year's Winter Olympic Games.

A rally celebrating Liu, 20, who grew up in Oakland, is scheduled for Thursday at noon at Frank Ogawa Plaza. The free event drew immediate interest, with all 7,000 available tickets selling out.

How to watch Alysa Liu celebration

The event will be livestreamed here, plus FOX LOCAL and KTVU's YouTube channel.

Our streaming coverage will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Who is Alysa Liu?

At the Winter Games, she became the first American woman to win an individual gold medal in figure skating since 2002, and the first American to medal in the event since 2006 — all following a brief retirement from the sport.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee is urging residents who did not secure a reservation to skip the in-person event for safety reasons, citing capacity limits at the plaza.

"We have to be very well organized, so I'm urging and encouraging people to watch it online," Lee said, adding that she is grateful for the public's support and enthusiasm.