Amazon to hire additional 75,000 workers, includes positions in the Bay Area

Amazon said on Monday it is hiring an additional 75,000 workers as the demand for online deliveries continued to surge amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In this photo illustration an Amazon logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The new hires would be on top of the 100,000 full and part -time workers the online retail giant said it's added to its workforce over the last month.

Openings include positions in the Bay Area. The jobs are in the company's warehouses, as well as openings for Amazon Prime Now shoppers, and delivery drivers. No resume or previous experience is required and the company said hired workers could begin as soon as seven days.

"We continue to see increased demand as our teams support their communities, and are going to continue to hire, creating an additional 75,000 jobs to help serve customers during this unprecedented time,” the Seattle-based company said on Monday.

Amazon also added that it is committed to investing in pay increases for its employees and said it plans to spend more than $500 million to make that happen.

"We know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis and we welcome anyone out of work to join us at Amazon until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back,” the online retailer said.

The company also said that it will continue to invest in implementing safety measures for its employees. This, after workers have taken part in protests and work stoppages in recent weeks to demand improved protections amid the outbreak.

FILE -An Amazon delivery driver delivers packages during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

More information about job openings and how to apply can be found here.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.