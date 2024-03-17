Andre Gordon: Suspect charged after violent rampage spanning two states left 3 dead

Two women and a 13-year-old girl lost their lives Saturday when police say a suspect went on a killing spree that led to a barricade situation, and his eventual capture. That man is now being charged by New Jersey officials.

Andre Gordon Jr., 26, is charged with carjacking, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of an assault firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of large-capacity ammunition magazines, and possession of hollow-point ammunition by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.

"The string of violent acts that took place yesterday, allegedly at the hands of a single armed individual, alarmed and terrorized communities in Bucks and Mercer counties," Platkin said.

The violent rampage began when police responded to reports of a shooting on Viewpoint Lane in Falls Township in Bucks County just before 9 a.m. Sunday.

Police say Gordon fatally shot his 52-year-old stepmother Karen Gordon and 13-year-old sister Kera Gordon inside the home, where three other people were hiding.

He then fled to a home on Edgewood Lane in a stolen vehicle that was carjacked in Trenton earlier in the morning.

The mother of his two children, identified as Taylor Daniel, was then shot to death at that location. Four other people were inside the home at the time, and one was injured when police say she was struck by Gordon with the rifle.

After fleeing the second scene, police say he carjacked a 44-year-old male driver at gunpoint. The stolen dark gray Honda CRV was found unoccupied in Trenton.

The search for Gordon led SWAT teams to converge on a nearby home, where they believed he had barricaded himself.

New Jersey officials say 60 police officers from the surrounding area responded to the scene.

Authorities say they received information that Gordon may have taken multiple people hostage inside. Those residents were taken to safety with no injuries.

Police later determined that Gordon was not inside the house. He was taken into custody on a Trenton street just blocks away, bringing the violence to an end after 8 hours.

A motive for the deadly attack is still unknown as Gordon currently remains lodged at the Mercer County Correction Center.







