Annual 'Black Joy Parade' returns to Oakland

The annual Black Joy Parade returned to the streets of Oakland on Sunday. The parade is one of several events around the Bay Area celebrating Black History Month.

The parade was also family-friendly, with a "kids zone," alongside hundreds of vendors and live performances.

At the parade were organizers of Black Vines, an event where Black-owned wineries and vintners in the Bay Area are acknowledged and celebrated.

Black Vines were offering wines during the celebrations.

Why you should care:

"I think it's really important to see Black people represented in a business that is typically seen as white business owners, and so to be in a space of Black excellence, Black business, Black power, is like, really, really beautiful," said one parade-goer.

"This is a really unique opportunity for people. And, people are really joyful here. It's a whole vibe. You can probably hear the music behind me…we're doing it our style," said another festival attendee.

Other events in the upcoming weeks include walking tours and storytimes with Children's Fairlyland and a special family film screening at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.