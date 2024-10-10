Mixologists kick off 'Oakland Style' to showcase the best of The Town

Oakland kicked off a series of events on Wednesday night, designed to attract people to the city.

It's called "Oakland Style."

It highlighted the best of what the city has to offer in cuisine, culture, and art.

There was a new event this year.

Organizers added a mixologist competition.

It's a contest to determine who makes the best cocktail, but the mixologists participating said there's a sense of camaraderie, community, and commitment as everyone worked to show off Oakland.

Inside Oakland's historic Rotunda building, Visit Oakland launched its second annual Oakland Style. a five-day event that showcases the best of Oakland.

On this opening night, the city's top mixologists from 11 restaurants and bars displayed their skills in making cocktails from their own recipes.

It's part of an ongoing effort to help revitalize Oakland.

"Just show that we're on the map. We're a beautiful place to visit, lots of resources, lots of places to go, to dine, to have drinks," said mixologist Gina Igneri with Acre Kitchen & Bar.

The original creations will be sold at their respective establishments and $1 from each cocktail will be donated to Community Kitchens, a nonprofit that provides meals to those in need.



Many mixologists work and live in Oakland.

"So many folks are trying to do well by their community that really, really care. A lot of passion and intention here. I think it makes Oakland very special," said Nick Fittipaldi, a mixologist at Parche Restaurant.

Oakland Style will feature fashion, music, art and culture that reflect the city's diversity.



A portion of the proceeds from many events benefit nonprofits such as the Oakland Museum.

"Tourism is prime right now, and the Bay Area is getting ready to welcome everybody here to show what a beautiful destination we are," said Peter Gamez, CEO and President of Visit Oakland which puts on Oakland Stye.

One couple from Richmond said Oakland really needs this type of event, especially after the departure of the A's, the Raiders, and the Warriors.

"I'm hoping that this is a sign we can get Oakland back on the entertainment scene," said Gary Grant of Richmond.

He said he and his wife used a ride-sharing service to get to Oakland instead of driving themselves.

They said they were concerned their car would get burglarized, but that they enjoy attending events in Oakland.



"Love the culture, I love the mixture of people," said Kelley Easter-Grant.

Oakland Style will have events every day this week through Sunday.

They will take place in different parts of the city.

Some are free and some are not.

For more information. go to www.OaklandStyle.com.

Amber lee is a reporter with ktvu. Email amber at amber.Lee@fox.Com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on facebook @amberktvu, instagram @amberktvu or twitter @amberktvu

