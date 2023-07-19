Antioch police chief announces retirement from department

article

Chief of Police Steven Ford of the Antioch Police Department announced his retirement Wednesday.

Ford's retirement is effective Aug. 11.

The Bay Area native grew up in the Ingleside-Oceanview District of San Francisco and worked for the San Francisco Police Department for over 30 years before becoming chief in Antioch in April 2022.

While he served as chief, Ford taught administrative justice and course work for the Master of Public Administration program for San Francisco City College and San Francisco State University.

"I am proud of what we have accomplished and firmly believe the groundwork has been laid for organizational success…I sincerely hope our engagement with the Community will continue and flourish," his statement read in part.

The announcement comes as the beleaguered department continues to see fallout from the racist texts and officer misconduct scandal and controversy. Ford previously called the scandal a "disturbing situation" when the news first broke.

Amid the scandal, several cases were dropped and officers were placed on leave. California's Attorney General's Office has an ongoing civil rights investigation into the department and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has been urged by House Congressmembers to launch a Justice Department probe into the allegations.

Nearly half of the department has been implicated in the texting scandal and several have been suspended and one fired. At least three have lawsuits filed against them, and another has been charged with crimes.

SEE ALSO: 5 Antioch officers will skip hearing about department racism: report

"I attribute our numerous accomplishments to support from the City Council, the tremendous Citizens of Antioch, and the talented members of this Police Department, who continue to embrace organizational changes with enthusiasm and dedication. Because of this, the Antioch Police Department has become more inclusive, equitable, and a better place to work," said Ford.

Bay City News contributed to this report.