Antioch woman charged with felony murder in shooting death of neighbor

Serico Justice of Antioch, who is accused of killing her next-door neighbor, has been charged with felony murder and placed on a $2 million bond.

Justice is charged with "felony murder with an enhancement of personally and intentionally discharging firearm," according to Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

The 37-year-old and her 31-year-old neighbor Hannisha Jamilah Willis fought on Dec. 27 in what was first verbal, then physical, officials said. The two lived in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way.

Justice is accused of shooting Willis in the head that afternoon. Willis died at a nearby hospital, officials said.

Justice allegedly "armed herself prior to the confrontation," according to police.

She will be arraigned on Jan. 13, and currently remains at the Martinez Correction Facility in Contra Costa County.

Officials did not disclose what began the altercation.