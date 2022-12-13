Expand / Collapse search

AP source: Carlos Correa, Giants reach $350M, 13-year deal

By Ronald Blum
Published 
Updated 9:46PM
Sports
Associated Press
article

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 05: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 05, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO - Star shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $350 million, 13-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the deal comes with a full no-trade clause, but doesn't include any opt-outs. Correa, 28, turned down a $160 million offer from Houston last year.

MLB.com reports the charismatic Correa, quickly became the leader of the clubhouse with the Minnesota Twins, where he showed his ability to connect with the English-speaking and Spanish-speaking sides of the team alike.  

If the agreement is finalized, it will be the biggest contract in franchise history. 

KTVU contributed to this report.