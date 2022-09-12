Apartment building catches fire in Berkeley, firefighters perform rescue operations

article

Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in Berkeley early Monday evening.

The fire broke out at an apartment building on the 1300 block of Berkeley Way just after 5 p.m. That block, as well as the adjacent blocks of Acton and West streets, are closed to non-emergency traffic as crews fight the fire and perform rescue operations, Berkeley Police Department said.

"At this time we do not anticipate any threat to the wider area," Berkeley police said.

The 1300 block of University Avenue is also closed. The public is asked to avoid the area. Traffic delays are expected in the area.

Berkeley Fire Department on social media said that as many as three rescues were made. By the time Skyfox made it to the scene, the fire appeared to have been knocked down, though a large fire crew presence remained at the scene.

Officials did not say if there was a known cause of this fire.

This is a breaking news story.