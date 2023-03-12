Apple introduces new bright yellow iPhone 14 lineup

Apple has introduced the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, including the all-new yellow color.

The tech giant said in a release that its new products would have the longest battery life of any iPhone, a dual-camera system and Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection.

In addition to the new yellow phones, the colors include midnight, starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, blue and purple.

The aerospace-grade aluminum design is water and dust resistant, with a ceramic shield front cover.

A beautiful yellow color joins the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus lineup. (Apple / Fox News)

The internal design was upgraded for heavy workloads and high-powered gaming.

Both models include a Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology.

Video features like Action mode and Cinematic mode are available to use across the iPhone 14 lineup .

The A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU enables smoother graphics, according to Apple, powering camera features like Photonic Engine.

Apple said the phones are also designed to minimize its impact on the environment , including antenna lines that use upcycled plastic water bottles as well as 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, 100% recycled tungsten in the Taptic Engine, 100% recycled tin in the solder of multiple printed circuit boards and 100% recycled gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards and in the wire of all cameras.

With a pro-level 12MP Main camera, the Ultra Wide camera, and a new front TrueDepth camera, users have an advanced camera system right in their pockets. (Apple / Fox News)

Fiber-based packaging does not use outer plastic wrap, bringing Apple closer to its goal of completely removing plastic from all packaging by 2025.

The phones are now up for pre-order, with availability starting on Tuesday.

