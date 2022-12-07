Apple sued after AirTags allegedly used in stalking cases

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Apple after two women claim the company’s AirTags were used to stalk them and put them in danger. The AirTag is a tracking device mainly used for tracking luggage during travel. However, anyone can buy it and use it track someone without their knowledge.

After the lawsuit was filed this week, Attorney Gillian Wade said they’ve been flooded with calls from hundreds of people who said they’ve been tracked without their permission using an Apple AirTag.

"Well unfortunately the AirTags are being used really as a means to perpetuate domestic violence in this country," said Wade, a Partner with Milstein, Jackson, Fairchild & Wade in Los Angeles, CA.

Wade says the two plaintiffs in the lawsuit against Apple are victims of stalking by Air Tag. Both women say former partners used the Air Tags to track their whereabouts.

"One person who contacted us today told us that her former partner in retaliation for a breakup, stalked her son and actually ran him over and killed him. We’re hearing these devastating stories from all across the country," Wade said.

Back in February, Apple addressed AirTag safety concerns in a statement, saying in part:

"Apple has been working closely with various safety groups and law enforcement agencies. Through our own evaluations and these discussions, we have identified even more ways we can update AirTag safety warnings and help guard against further unwanted tracking. We condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products. "

Apple also said they’ve created a sound alert to be sent to Apple products like iPhone or Apple Watch, if an AirTag is detected nearby.

"For us individually, what should you do? First of all, find it. Find where it’s sitting. Find the serial number. Get the battery out, contact the law enforcement. Make sure they know that you’re being tracked, just in case, to be on the safe side," said Prof. Ahmed Banafa, from San Jose State University.

SEE ALSO: Elon Musk tours Apple headquarters after blasting tech giant

We talked to people at the airport in San Jose who were familiar with AirTags, and their reaction to unwanted tracking was mixed.

"I feel like it’s more so for the benefits than the cons. So just be careful, make sure that there’s nothing in your car or anything. Making sure that you’re safe," said Vanessa Soria, of Salinas.

"It makes me even think maybe I don’t want this. Maybe I just put my keys around my neck, so I don’t lose them now," said Jeff Kane, from Santa Cruz County.

If you don’t use an iPhone or any Apple product, Prof. Banafa says there are apps for Androids that people can download that'll tell them if a tracking device is nearby. As for the lawsuit, Wade says they are seeking financial compensation and most importantly, they want Apple to continue adding safety measures to the AirTag.







