Ariana Grande fans flock to SF pop-up store ahead of Bay Area shows

The Brief Super fans of Ariana Grande lined up outside her merchandise store in San Francisco early Thursday morning. Grande's tour kicks off at the Oakland Arena on Saturday with two shows following next week. Fans from all over are gearing up for her performances with her merch, including tees, sweatshirts, and accessories.



Fans eagerly awaited Ariana Grande’s merchandise release at her pop-up store on Thursday in San Francisco's Union Square, just as her upcoming and highly anticipated tour kicks off this weekend in Oakland.

Ariana Grande commotion

What we know:

Fan Rajzay Johnson stood in line as early as 1 a.m. in front of her pop-up store at 71 Powell St., rocking the same name as her tour, "The Eternal Sunshine Tour."

"Because I love her so much… She's really the voice of our generation, so why not bask in her like this?" Johnson said. "Cause after this she may not go on a concert for a long time, so we have to be in the now."

Grande has recently starred in two blockbuster movies, "Wicked" and "Wicked: For Good," and many of her fans have been unsure if she'd return to the music scene again.

As a Grammy-award winning musician, this tour is her reintroduction to performing on a concert stage since her last tour, "Sweetener World Tour," concluded in 2019.

The sold-out "The Eternal Sunshine Tour" begins on Saturday at the Oakland Arena, with two more shows following next Tuesday and Wednesday before she moves on to Los Angeles.

It wasn't immediately clear why Oakland was her first stop on her 41-date tour, but fans are excited.

People from all over are gearing up for her performances with her merchandise. Items that are available include tees, tanks, hoodies, accessories, and so much more at the shop.

Mia D'Aquino from Florida said, "Her vocal range is so amazing, and I think she's an amazing songwriter too. She has a lot of lyrics I can relate to."

Pop-up details

Want Some Merch?:

The store opens at 10 a.m. and it’s located at 71 Powell St. between Market and Union Square. Prices for merchandise range from $15 for a keychain to $85 for a branded hoodie.

The store plans to remain open until June 10, which is the date of her final show at the Oakland Arena.

Grande has all the details of the tour dates and locations that she'll be stopping at posted on her official website.