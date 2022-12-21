Armed woman barricades herself in MLK Library bathroom on San Jose State campus: police

San Jose police descended on the Martin Luther King Library on San Jose State's campus on Wednesday morning to investigate reports of an armed woman barricaded in the bathroom, according to the police chief.

There have been no reports of anyone being shot or injured, San Jose State Police Chief Mike Carroll told KTVU.

Carroll said the building was evacuated by 11 a.m. and the SWAT team was called in to help.

Campus police and San Jose police were seen in patrol cars outside the library.

The library is located at 150 E. San Fernando Street.

The university is on holiday break.

San Jose State police investigate reports of a woman barricaded inside the MLK Library with a gun. Dec. 21, 2022

