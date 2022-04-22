Arrest made in fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl in Oakland

Oakland police on Friday said an arrest was made in the killing of a 15-year-old girl.

Authorities said a juvenile was arrested in connection with the slaying of Camyla Brown of Antioch. However, they did not release the suspect's name or age.

Oakland police said U.S. Marshals assisted in the arrest of the juvenile.

Brown was shot on April 9 at a home on the 2900 block of 68th Avenue in East Oakland. She died the next morning at a hospital.

A neighbor told KTVU the girl was visiting a friend at an apartment when she was shot.

"She was visiting other kids. It was my neighbor's oldest daughter who is about 18, she was visiting her," said the neighbor, who did not want to be identified.

"I'm very scared, to be honest," she said. "I have kids around this same age."

The girl's death marked Oakland’s 34th of the year.