As San Francisco cops hunt teen's killer, family offers forgiveness

Less than a week after a 16-year-old girl was fatally shot in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood, the teen's father pleaded for an end to gun violence and offered forgiveness to his daughter's killer.

"I know everyone has their own views on what justice is and what it should be or how it should look. But the only justice we are seeking is peace," James Tofaeono said on the steps of City Hall while comforted by his wife at a press conference Thursday.

Tofaeono and his family chose not release the girl's name at this time, and instead rallied for a safer community, one free from the dangers of gun violence.

He asked that there be no retaliation for his daughter's killing as the family has already found peace.

While no one has been arrested in the teen's death, her father had this message for the person who took her life: "No hate, no grudge. We want you to know we forgive you. There are no hidden agendas nor are we pushing for revenge or retaliation."

The patriarch of the Tofaeono family then shifted his message to the city of San Francisco, urging people to lead with love in order to stem the violence.

"I know that we are not the only ones affected by this type of loss, but I pray and hope that we are the last," he said. "I ask the people in my city, the people in my community, let's stop the hate and heal through power and forgiveness."

The teenage girl was shot and killed Friday in the 100 block of Bertha Lane just before 7 p.m., police said. The girl's 45-year-old aunt was wounded and is expected to survive.

Nearly two weeks before the girl's shooting death, 15-year-old Dervin Armado-Artiaga was gunned down in the South of Market neighborhood. A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with that case.