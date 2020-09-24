Assault near union square leaves man with life-threatening injuries

article

An attack in downtown San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon left a man with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault near the corner of Geary and Mason streets, just a block away from Union Square.

There, officers learned the attack began when the victim bumped into the suspect. The suspect then struck the victim multiple times, according to police.

The 32-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for his critical injuries, police said.

No arrest has been made in the assault. Anyone with information about the assault is encouraged to contact the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.