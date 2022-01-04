Astounding number of teachers absent on 1st day back from winter break

San Francisco public schools re-opened from the winter break Monday with a big problem. The school district is reporting that 626 of its approximately 3,600 teachers were absent.

That is more than double the typical pre-pandemic absentee rate.

And making matters worse, the district only has about 150 substitute teachers, a quarter of what's needed.

"We are making sure that all students are cared for and that the classrooms are covered with other credential staff," said San Francisco Unified School District Spokeswoman Laura Dudnick.

A lack of substitute teachers is a Bay Area problem the pandemic is exacerbating.

"We are actively recruiting and hiring substitutes. There is a huge substitute shortage," Dudnick said.

COVID-19 is also affecting students and staff in Oakland.

The school district is reporting almost a thousand cases, that includes students, teachers, and family members.

The district had distributed at-home rapid COVID test kits to all students. Of those reporting the results, the rate of positive cases was just 2.2%. That's far below the 20.4% rate statewide.

The district says its proactive campaign helped keep COVID positive people off-campus.

Many school districts in Alameda County are seeing higher than normal students' absentee rates.

"Everything from pretty much normal to double the number of students we would normal have out. Parents and community informally expressed about wanting to have the ability to test their students," said Alameda County Superintendent of Schools L.K. Monroe.

In Concord, parents and students lined up for hours to get COVID tested one day before the Mt. Diablo Unified School District reopens.

"She's got a little bit of a stuffy nose. We want to make sure she doesn't have it," said Matt Rosso, who was in line with his daughter, a second grade.

"There's a lot of concern about sending their kids to school. We want to provide the opportunity for students and staff to get tested and say it is safe to come back to school," said Mt. Diablo Unified School District Human Resources Director Ryan Sheehy.

School districts say they are taking safety precautions. But no one is talking about closing schools.

