At least 2 East Bay freeway shootings in less than 24 hours

The California Highway Patrol is investigating two freeway shootings in Contra Costa County in less than 24 hours.

In the most recent one, a woman reported that her black Honda Civic had been shattered on Monday just before 10 p.m. on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette.

She pulled off at Mt. Diablo Boulevard and Oak Hill Road to call the CHP, who said they are investigating whether it was indeed a bullet that created the hole.

The woman wasn't hurt and no arrests were made.

Earlier on Monday, a couple was injured after a 5:30 a.m. shooting on Highway 4 in Oakley.

The woman was wounded by the flying bullets, and her husband was subsequently injured in a crash, which occurred in nearby Antioch.

A witness told KTVU he saw the shooting and pulled over in shock to call CHP.

He said the shooting appeared to result from a road-rage incident involving a black sedan and a white GMC Terrain SUV.

"They swerved around a bunch of cars," said the witness, who wished only to be identified as Jeff. "It looked like one was trying to ram the other. I saw gunshots come out of the black sedan into the white SUV."

In 2021, the California Highway Patrol documented 144 freeway shootings in the Bay Area's nine counties, according to documents obtained by KTVU through a California Public Records request.

Nearly 70% of those shootings occurred in the two East Bay counties of Alameda and Contra Costa counties and the CHP arrested suspects in 11% of the time in 2021.