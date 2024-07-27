At-risk 11-year-old girl missing in San Leandro

A child has gone missing in San Leandro, and police are asking for the public's help in locating her.

Keyoni Middleton was last seen Wednesday leaving her home in the 800 block of Davis Street around 6 p.m.

Officials did not provide any picture of the 11-year-old girl. KTVU has reached out for photos and any additional descriptors police may have of Keyoni but has yet to hear back.

The young girl was last seen wearing a white and pink shirt with pink shorts. She stands around 4 feet 5 inches and weighs around 110 pounds. Officials said Keyoni is of "mixed race" and is considered to be at-risk due to her age.