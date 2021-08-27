Authorities disable electronic signal-jamming device in Morgan Hill
MORGAN HILL, Calif. - Authorities have located and disabled an electronic signal-jamming device in Morgan Hill.
The Santa Clara County Emergency Communications Department on Thursday reported that the signal was "disrupting, impeding, and interfering with public safety transmissions."
Authorities pinpointed the device, by tracking its radio frequency.
However, neither Morgan Hill police nor the Sheriff's Office have released any information about the person involved or why the jamming device was being used.
