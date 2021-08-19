Back to school for San Jose State University

For the first time in 17 months of remote instruction, many students, faculty, and staff returned to campus as the fall semester classes resumed at San Jose State University, though the look and feel of the University have evolved.

The university requires students to go online and self-certify that they've gotten their COVID-19 vaccination. Students, faculty, and staff are also required to wear face masks inside campus buildings.

Some classes will be fully in-person, some will be remote, and others will be a hybrid model to accommodate students.

Numerous upgrades to the campus include brand new standing units with hand sanitizer, disposable face coverings, and gloves, located at the primary entrances to all buildings on campus.

There are also upgraded HVAC systems with the highest-grade MERV 13 filters that increase the amount of outside air being circulated through a building.

The custodial services team has made efforts to improve campus cleanliness, and a quick strike team is trained to quickly disinfect spaces, according to Traci Ferdolage, senior associate vice president of facilities development and operations at San Jose State University.

"We're always learning, and we're adjusting our plan as we go," Ferdolage said. "We're very dedicated to working to keep the campus community safe to the best of our ability."