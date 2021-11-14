Expand / Collapse search

Bail set at $100K for alleged Pittsburg kidnapper

By KTVU staff
Pittsburg
Bail has been set at $100,000 for Nataly Ayala, a 24-year-old woman accused of a carjacking and kidnapping in Pittsburg last week. The child was found after the stolen SUV was abandoned, police said,

A 24-year-old woman accused of stealing an SUV with a toddler strapped inside in Pittsburg last week will remain in bars unless she posts $100,000 for bail, a judge decided. 

Nataly Ayala remains in the Martinez Detention Center awaiting her first court appearance for the alleged carjacking.

Pittsburg police claimed that she jumped into a running Chevy Tahoe outside an auto body shop on Thursday and drove off with a 1-year-old girl in a car seat.

The toddler was found safe a short time later after the SUV was found abandoned at a nearby apartment complex. 

The abduction had triggered an Amber Alert.
 