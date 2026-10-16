San Mateo County voters urged to check ballot status after mail theft at Daily City post office

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The Brief Vote-by-mail ballots were stolen from a Daly City post office on Wednesday, though the exact number was not known. San Mateo County voters were urged to check the status of their ballots online.



San Mateo County vote-by-mail ballots were stolen from a Daly City post office on Wednesday, according to county election officials.

Post office theft

The San Mateo County Registration and Elections Division said in a statement that it was alerted of a Wednesday mail theft at a Daily City post office that included ballots, though the office said it was not known exactly how many ballots had been stolen.

What you can do:

The office encouraged San Mateo County voters to check the status of their ballots online, and said those who are concerned that their ballots were affected by the theft to request a replacement from any vote center in San Mateo County or on the San Mateo County Registration and Elections Division website.

Those who request their ballots online were advised to do so by Oct. 27 to allow sufficient time for mailing.

"Each ballot is linked to an individual voter. Only the first ballot received and accepted at the Elections Division will be counted," the San Mateo County Registration and Elections Division said.

What's next:

The office said it is in contact with the United States Postal Service regarding the theft, and an investigation is ongoing.